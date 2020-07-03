Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of Bandwidth worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $65,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,332 shares in the company, valued at $825,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $972,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,027 shares of company stock worth $20,524,688 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

