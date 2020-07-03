Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of LogMeIn worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.