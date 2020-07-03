Morgan Stanley Sells 100,389 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Open Text worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,197,000 after purchasing an additional 182,867 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,231,000 after purchasing an additional 140,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $134,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.66 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

