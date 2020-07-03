20,600 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,335.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 1,515,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.