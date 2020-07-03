Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,887,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 486,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,360,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 253,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.58 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

