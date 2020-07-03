Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 435,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $30,898,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norbord by 6,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Norbord by 6,512.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 278,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 274,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

OSB opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -86.81 and a beta of 2.52. Norbord Inc has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s payout ratio is -40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

