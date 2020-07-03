13,777 Shares in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in NOW by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 677,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NOW by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NOW by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,117,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 73,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.68 on Friday. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $921.47 million, a PE ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 1.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

