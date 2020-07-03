APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 477,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

