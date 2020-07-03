Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 66,900 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NYSE HCC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.