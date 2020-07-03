APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 96.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299,895 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Evertec by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Evertec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evertec stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

