APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 12,700 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 185,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). The firm had revenue of ($70.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

