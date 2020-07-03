Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth $6,315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

