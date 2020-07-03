Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 2,800 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair lowered Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $28.56 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $641.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $908,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

