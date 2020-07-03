Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Univest Financial worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $24,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $15.00 on Friday. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $446.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

