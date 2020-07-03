Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 7,800 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.49% of Ooma worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ooma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Ooma news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,784 shares of company stock worth $500,610 over the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

