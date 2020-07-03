Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EFSC opened at $29.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

