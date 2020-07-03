Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Welbilt by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Welbilt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Welbilt by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Welbilt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Welbilt by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $819.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.94. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.