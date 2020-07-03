U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Silica worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

