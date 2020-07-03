Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $3,439,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF opened at $167.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.63 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,647 shares of company stock worth $10,356,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.03.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

