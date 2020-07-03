ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 29,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

SCSC stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $592.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

