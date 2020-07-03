Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Veoneer worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veoneer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veoneer by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $10.55 on Friday. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

