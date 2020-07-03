Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Macerich worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 103.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 539,143 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 409,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 147,851 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.80. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

