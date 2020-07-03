Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Vocera Communications worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 289,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $678.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

