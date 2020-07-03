Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326,514 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,950,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $11,764,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

