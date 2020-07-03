Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Pluralsight worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 236,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 262,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of PS stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock worth $76,702,372. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

