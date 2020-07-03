Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 20,122 Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Benchmark increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.73. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

