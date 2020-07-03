Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Cars.com worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 292,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 351,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,202.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CARS opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $379.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

