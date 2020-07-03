Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 500 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

