Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 14,548 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 57.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 952.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Sidoti cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

