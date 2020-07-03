Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 91,304 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,304 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CCS stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Century Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $602.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.