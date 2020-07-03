Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 26.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 71,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.