Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $405,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 185,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.