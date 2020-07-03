Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $274,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 117,669 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

