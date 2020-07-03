Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

