Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $272,000 in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Nlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nlight alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $171,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,499 shares of company stock worth $927,397. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nlight stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.