Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 7,760 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 136,912 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of ASTE opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

