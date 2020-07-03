Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Embraer by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,360 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Embraer by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 697,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Embraer SA has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERJ. Cowen began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

