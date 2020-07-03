Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,110 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Akero Therapeutics worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,010.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 357,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $35.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.