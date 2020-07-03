Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,009 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 569,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.62 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

