Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $13,206,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LX. Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

LexinFintech stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. LexinFintech’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.