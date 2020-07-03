Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 5,684 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 141,286 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after buying an additional 340,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 224,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 155,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $53.83 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

WUBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

