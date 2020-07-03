16,889 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 302,028 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,727,695 shares of company stock worth $207,292,023 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

