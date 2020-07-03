Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $5,318,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,965 shares of company stock worth $10,733,979. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.