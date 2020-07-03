Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 86.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333,560 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,722,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 374,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $205,208. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

