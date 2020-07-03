Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 25,131 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 208.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNB stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

