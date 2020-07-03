Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,855 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,304,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 499,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.45.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.