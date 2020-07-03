Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $400,000 in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.02. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $643,291.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,449 shares of company stock worth $4,454,794. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

