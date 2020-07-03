Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,362,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,182,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 352,434 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after purchasing an additional 315,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

