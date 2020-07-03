Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after buying an additional 2,882,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after buying an additional 2,348,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

