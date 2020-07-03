Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 36,935 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.80. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

